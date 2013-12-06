Black Thai Sticky Rice

This is a beautiful unpolished long-grain rice that is quite chewy when cooked. The black bran keeps the grains separate and gives the rice a lightly sweet, mild grain flavor. In Thailand, black rice is generally soaked and cooked together with white Thai Sticky Rice (the colors blend, producing a wonderful dark purple) and then used to make desserts, but inventive American chefs are now using black rice in savory dishes. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes