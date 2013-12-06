Black Thai Sticky Rice
Serves : Makes about 4 1/2 cups
Jeffrey Alford and Naomi Duguid
January 1997

This is a beautiful unpolished long-grain rice that is quite chewy when cooked. The black bran keeps the grains separate and gives the rice a lightly sweet, mild grain flavor. In Thailand, black rice is generally soaked and cooked together with white Thai Sticky Rice (the colors blend, producing a wonderful dark purple) and then used to make desserts, but inventive American chefs are now using black rice in savory dishes.  Delicious, Quick Side Dishes

Ingredients

  • 4 1/2 cups Black Thai Sticky Rice
  • Cold water

How to Make It

Step

Soak and steam Black Thai Sticky Rice just as you do the white">http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/black-thai-sticky-rice">white Thai Sticky Rice; because of the bran layer, black rice takes 10 minutes longer.

