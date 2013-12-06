This is a beautiful unpolished long-grain rice that is quite chewy when cooked. The black bran keeps the grains separate and gives the rice a lightly sweet, mild grain flavor. In Thailand, black rice is generally soaked and cooked together with white Thai Sticky Rice (the colors blend, producing a wonderful dark purple) and then used to make desserts, but inventive American chefs are now using black rice in savory dishes. Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Step
Soak and steam Black Thai Sticky Rice just as you do the white Thai Sticky Rice; because of the bran layer, black rice takes 10 minutes longer.
