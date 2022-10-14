Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie

Be the first to rate & review!

A silky stovetop pumpkin custard sits on top of a layer of nutty black sesame paste in this delicious twist on a classic pumpkin pie.

By
Paige Grandjean
Photo of Paige Grandjean
Paige Grandjean

Title: Associate Food Editor, Food & Wine

Location: Birmingham, Alabama

Education: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Spirits, International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Judge: Baking Category 2021

Expertise: recipe development, food styling.

Paige Grandjean is a food editor, recipe developer, and food stylist with over seven years of experience in food media. Her work has appeared in more than 15 nationally distributed publications, award-winning cookbooks, and digital platforms.

Experience: Paige Grandjean has spent her entire career in food media. As a former recipe tester and developer in the Meredith Food Studios, she worked on recipes for numerous print and digital brands. Her extensive test kitchen experience landed her a spot as a panel speaker at the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) annual conference in 2020. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award finalist. As the current associate food editor for Food & Wine, Paige assists in overseeing all food content for the internationally acclaimed brand.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 14, 2022
Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie
Photo: Photo: Victor Protasio /Food Stylist Torie Cox /Prop Stylist Claire Spollen
Active Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
5 hrs
Yield:
8 to 10 servings

In this twist on classic pumpkin pie, pumpkin custard gets extra richness from the addition of mascarpone cheese. Instead of the classic chocolate base of a black bottom pie, a layer of nutty black sesame paste complements the lightly spiced, sweet pumpkin. Cooking the custard on the stovetop ensures a creamy texture and no risk of unsightly cracks on top of the pie. Keep it casual and loose with the sesame seed garnish, or sprinkle it into a lattice pattern using folded strips of aluminum foil as a stencil. Black sesame paste is available at most Japanese grocery stores or online at yamibuy.com. This pie can be made in any prepared piecrust; we love it in our Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust (pictured), which has a nice crunch that offsets the custardy pumpkin pie filling.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup canned pumpkin (from 1 [15-ounce] can)

  • 2 large egg yolks

  • 1 large egg

  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

  • ¾ cup granulated sugar

  • ¼ cup cornstarch

  • 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon

  • ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg

  • 1 cup whole milk

  • 1 (8-ounce) container mascarpone cheese

  • 1 ½ tablespoons jarred black sesame paste (such as Kadoya)

  • 1 (9-inch) prepared piecrust

  • 2 tablespoons mixed black and white sesame seeds

Directions

  1. Whisk together pumpkin, egg yolks, egg, and vanilla in a large heatproof bowl until smooth. Whisk together sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl; whisk into egg mixture until well combined. Set aside.

  2. Bring milk to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally. Gradually add hot milk to egg mixture in large bowl, whisking constantly. Pour milk-egg mixture into saucepan. Cook over medium-low, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in mascarpone.

  3. Pour pumpkin mixture into a separate large bowl; press plastic wrap directly onto surface of mixture. Let cool at room temperature 30 minutes.

  4. Remove and discard plastic wrap from pumpkin mixture. Transfer 1/2 cup pumpkin mixture to a small bowl, and stir in black sesame paste. Spread black sesame paste mixture onto bottom of piecrust in an even layer. Top with remaining pumpkin mixture, and spread evenly. Press clean plastic wrap directly onto surface of pie. Chill until set, at least 4 hours or up 1 day (24 hours).

  5. Remove plastic wrap from pie. Decorate top of pie with mixed sesame seeds.

Make Ahead

Pie can be made up to 1 day in advance. Decorate with sesame seeds just before serving.

Related Articles
Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie
Roasted Spiced Cranberry Pie
1 hrs 25 mins
Nutty Baklava Pie
Nutty Baklava Pie
9 hrs 30 mins
Piña Colada Pie
Piña Colada Pie
7 hrs 30 mins
Bunet (Chocolate Crème Caramel with Amaretti
Bunet (Chocolate Crème Caramel with Amaretti)
2 hrs 45 mins
Ube Basque Cake
Ube Basque Cakes
5 hrs 15 mins
Lemon-Olive Oil Cream Meringue Tart
Lemon-Olive Oil Cream Meringue Tart
9 hrs 10 mins
Pistachio Straciatella Gelato
Pistachio Stracciatella Gelato
5 hrs 35 mins
Apple Cheddar Rye Pie
Apple Cheddar Rye Pie
1 hrs 45 mins
Italian Trifle with Marsala Syrup
Italian Trifle with Marsala Syrup
8 hrs 30 mins
Assortment of pies
Sister Pie All-Butter Pie Dough
8 hrs 20 mins
Hong Kong Milk Tea Tiramisu Recipe
Hong Kong Milk Tea Tiramisu
35 mins
Brandy Pecan Pie
Brandy Pecan Pie
1 hrs 10 mins
Natilla: Creamy Custard
Natilla (Creamy Egg Custard)
3 hrs 30 mins
Burnt Caramel Flan
Burnt Caramel Flan
6 hrs 40 mins
Coconut Cream Pie
Coconut Cream Pie
4 hrs 10 mins
Georgia Peach Pie
Georgia Peach Pie with Bourbon Whipped Cream
2 hrs 30 mins