Recipes Desserts Pies Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie Be the first to rate & review! A silky stovetop pumpkin custard sits on top of a layer of nutty black sesame paste in this delicious twist on a classic pumpkin pie. By Paige Grandjean Paige Grandjean Instagram Website Title: Associate Food Editor, Food & WineLocation: Birmingham, AlabamaEducation: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) Level 2 Award in Spirits, International Association of Culinary Professionals Cookbook Judge: Baking Category 2021Expertise: recipe development, food styling.Paige Grandjean is a food editor, recipe developer, and food stylist with over seven years of experience in food media. Her work has appeared in more than 15 nationally distributed publications, award-winning cookbooks, and digital platforms.Experience: Paige Grandjean has spent her entire career in food media. As a former recipe tester and developer in the Meredith Food Studios, she worked on recipes for numerous print and digital brands. Her extensive test kitchen experience landed her a spot as a panel speaker at the International Association of Culinary Professionals (IACP) annual conference in 2020. Paige's recipes have been showcased on the covers of magazines such as Food & Wine, Southern Living, and Cooking Light, with her 2020 Food & Wine lamination cover story earning a spot as a Folio: Eddie and Ozzie Award finalist. As the current associate food editor for Food & Wine, Paige assists in overseeing all food content for the internationally acclaimed brand. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 Print Rate It Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Photo: Victor Protasio /Food Stylist Torie Cox /Prop Stylist Claire Spollen Active Time: 30 mins Total Time: 5 hrs Yield: 8 to 10 servings In this twist on classic pumpkin pie, pumpkin custard gets extra richness from the addition of mascarpone cheese. Instead of the classic chocolate base of a black bottom pie, a layer of nutty black sesame paste complements the lightly spiced, sweet pumpkin. Cooking the custard on the stovetop ensures a creamy texture and no risk of unsightly cracks on top of the pie. Keep it casual and loose with the sesame seed garnish, or sprinkle it into a lattice pattern using folded strips of aluminum foil as a stencil. Black sesame paste is available at most Japanese grocery stores or online at yamibuy.com. This pie can be made in any prepared piecrust; we love it in our Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust (pictured), which has a nice crunch that offsets the custardy pumpkin pie filling. Ingredients 1 cup canned pumpkin (from 1 [15-ounce] can) 2 large egg yolks 1 large egg 1 teaspoon vanilla extract ¾ cup granulated sugar ¼ cup cornstarch 1 ½ teaspoons ground cinnamon ¼ teaspoon ground nutmeg 1 cup whole milk 1 (8-ounce) container mascarpone cheese 1 ½ tablespoons jarred black sesame paste (such as Kadoya) 1 (9-inch) prepared piecrust 2 tablespoons mixed black and white sesame seeds Directions Whisk together pumpkin, egg yolks, egg, and vanilla in a large heatproof bowl until smooth. Whisk together sugar, cornstarch, cinnamon, and nutmeg in a small bowl; whisk into egg mixture until well combined. Set aside. Bring milk to a boil in a medium saucepan over medium, stirring occasionally. Gradually add hot milk to egg mixture in large bowl, whisking constantly. Pour milk-egg mixture into saucepan. Cook over medium-low, whisking constantly, until thickened and bubbly, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove from heat; whisk in mascarpone. Pour pumpkin mixture into a separate large bowl; press plastic wrap directly onto surface of mixture. Let cool at room temperature 30 minutes. Remove and discard plastic wrap from pumpkin mixture. Transfer 1/2 cup pumpkin mixture to a small bowl, and stir in black sesame paste. Spread black sesame paste mixture onto bottom of piecrust in an even layer. Top with remaining pumpkin mixture, and spread evenly. Press clean plastic wrap directly onto surface of pie. Chill until set, at least 4 hours or up 1 day (24 hours). Remove plastic wrap from pie. Decorate top of pie with mixed sesame seeds. Make Ahead Pie can be made up to 1 day in advance. Decorate with sesame seeds just before serving. Rate it Print