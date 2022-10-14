Black Sesame Pumpkin Pie

In this twist on classic pumpkin pie, pumpkin custard gets extra richness from the addition of mascarpone cheese. Instead of the classic chocolate base of a black bottom pie, a layer of nutty black sesame paste complements the lightly spiced, sweet pumpkin. Cooking the custard on the stovetop ensures a creamy texture and no risk of unsightly cracks on top of the pie. Keep it casual and loose with the sesame seed garnish, or sprinkle it into a lattice pattern using folded strips of aluminum foil as a stencil. Black sesame paste is available at most Japanese grocery stores or online at yamibuy.com. This pie can be made in any prepared piecrust; we love it in our Granola and Marshmallow Piecrust (pictured), which has a nice crunch that offsets the custardy pumpkin pie filling.