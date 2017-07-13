Black Risotto

There are some dishes in Croatia, like this risotto, which we call specijaliteti, which means they are just special. You could call this the magical dish of the Adriatic, because it will enchant your taste buds. There is a silver sac inside cuttlefish that is full of black ink (the cuttlefish releases this to defend itself when in danger), which is an essential part of this dish. You can also buy squid ink in a jar or in small plastic bags, but I recommend using fresh ink as it has a special flavor that makes this dish amazing. Also, make sure you use fresh and not frozen cuttlefish because the frozen ink sac will feel like it is full of sand instead of liquid and won’t give the dish as good a flavour or colour. Excerpted with permission from Dalmatia by Ino Kuvačić, published by Hardie Grant Books May 2017, RRP $40.00 hardcover. Slideshow: More Risotto Recipes