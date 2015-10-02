Black Rice Veggie Burgers

These gluten-free vegean burgers are made with coconut black rice, edamame andfresh herbs, then topped with marinated golden beets. Slideshow: More Veggie Burger Recipes
How to Make It
Mix all the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.
Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl, mix thoroughly, cover and let marinate for 4 to 24 hours in the refrigerator. Stir again and serve.
Blanch the edamame for 3 to 4 minutes in a large amount of well-salted boiling water. Transfer into an ice-water bath and drain when chilled. If using fresh fava beans, blanch them for 1 to 2 minutes, then shock in an ice-water bath and squeeze each bean out of its outer skin when chilled. If using peas, blanch for 30 seconds, then shock in an ice bath.
Grind the pistachio nuts or pumpkin seeds into a coarse meal in a food processor. Grind the coriander, cumin and mustard seeds in a mortar with a pestle or in a designated coffee grinder.
In a large bowl, partially mash the edamame, fava or peas with potato masher or fork, leaving some bigger pieces and whole beans here and there.
Preheat oven to 475°. Add rice, ground pistachio nuts, chia meal, dates, tahini, ground spices, shallot, garlic, lime zest and juice, chili, mint and sea salt to the bowl.
Mix thoroughly with your hands. Form burger patties and place them on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.
