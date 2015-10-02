Black Rice Veggie Burgers

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the Coconut Rice Mix all the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Step 2 Make the Beets Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl, mix thoroughly, cover and let marinate for 4 to 24 hours in the refrigerator. Stir again and serve.

Step 3 Make the Burgers Blanch the edamame for 3 to 4 minutes in a large amount of well-salted boiling water. Transfer into an ice-water bath and drain when chilled. If using fresh fava beans, blanch them for 1 to 2 minutes, then shock in an ice-water bath and squeeze each bean out of its outer skin when chilled. If using peas, blanch for 30 seconds, then shock in an ice bath.

Step 4 Grind the pistachio nuts or pumpkin seeds into a coarse meal in a food processor. Grind the coriander, cumin and mustard seeds in a mortar with a pestle or in a designated coffee grinder.

Step 5 In a large bowl, partially mash the edamame, fava or peas with potato masher or fork, leaving some bigger pieces and whole beans here and there.

Step 6 Preheat oven to 475°. Add rice, ground pistachio nuts, chia meal, dates, tahini, ground spices, shallot, garlic, lime zest and juice, chili, mint and sea salt to the bowl.