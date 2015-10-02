Black Rice Veggie Burgers
Photo © Anya Kassoff
Anya Kassoff
July 2015

These gluten-free vegean burgers are made with coconut black rice, edamame andfresh herbs, then topped with marinated golden beets. Slideshow: More Veggie Burger Recipes

Ingredients

Coconut Rice

  • 1 cup black forbidden rice
  • 1 3/4 cup full-fat coconut milk
  • Handful of kaffir lime leaves, bruised with the back of a chef’s knife
  • Pinch of salt

Marinated Beets

  • 1/2 pound golden or other beets, thinly julienned
  • 2 1/2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 3/4 tablespoon coconut sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 1/2 small garlic clove, minced
  • 1/8-1/4 teaspoon ground hot chile pepper

Burgers

  • 2 cups shelled edamame or fresh shelled fava beans or green peas
  • 1 cup untoasted pistachio nuts or pumpkin seeds
  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1 teaspoon cumin seeds
  • 1/2 teaspoon mustard seeds
  • 2 cups coconut black rice (from above)
  • 1/4 cup ground chia or flax seeds
  • 3 soft dates, pitted and mashed with a fork
  • 2 tablespoons tahini
  • 1 shallot, minced
  • 3 garlic cloves, minced
  • Zest and juice of 1 lime
  • 1 small red chile, seeded and minced, or 1/4 teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • Large handful fresh mint leaves, chopped
  • 1/4 teaspoon sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the Coconut Rice

Mix all the ingredients in a small saucepan and bring to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Step 2    Make the Beets

Combine all of the ingredients in a medium bowl, mix thoroughly, cover and let marinate for 4 to 24 hours in the refrigerator. Stir again and serve.

Step 3    Make the Burgers

Blanch the edamame for 3 to 4 minutes in a large amount of well-salted boiling water. Transfer into an ice-water bath and drain when chilled. If using fresh fava beans, blanch them for 1 to 2 minutes, then shock in an ice-water bath and squeeze each bean out of its outer skin when chilled. If using peas, blanch for 30 seconds, then shock in an ice bath.

Step 4    

Grind the pistachio nuts or pumpkin seeds into a coarse meal in a food processor. Grind the coriander, cumin and mustard seeds in a mortar with a pestle or in a designated coffee grinder.

Step 5    

In a large bowl, partially mash the edamame, fava or peas with potato masher or fork, leaving some bigger pieces and whole beans here and there.

Step 6    

Preheat oven to 475°. Add rice, ground pistachio nuts, chia meal, dates, tahini, ground spices, shallot, garlic, lime zest and juice, chili, mint and sea salt to the bowl.

Step 7    

Mix thoroughly with your hands. Form burger patties and place them on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Bake for 15 minutes.

Serve With

