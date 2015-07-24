Black Rice with Stir-Fried Cabbage and Peanut Sauce

Forbidden black rice is a favored heirloom variety of rice that’s especially high in anti-oxidants and treasured for its deep hue and nutty taste. In this dish, it’s served with stir-fried cabbage and a spicy peanut sauce accompaniment. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes
In a small bowl, combine the peanut butter, sesame oil, soy sauce, chili sauce, chili flakes, honey, lime zest, and lime juice. Whisk in the water until mixture is smooth and set aside.
In a large saucepot, bring the rice and water to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover, and cook on low heat until tender, about 30 minutes; drain and set aside.
Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add the cabbage to the pan, season with salt, and stir-fry, until the cabbage is just wilted, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Transfer the rice to a serving dish and top with the stir-fried cabbage. Pour over the dressing and toss gently to combine. Garnish with sliced scallions and serve warm.
