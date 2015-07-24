Black Rice with Stir-Fried Cabbage and Peanut Sauce
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
50 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
January 2013

Forbidden black rice is a favored heirloom variety of rice that’s especially high in anti-oxidants and treasured for its deep hue and nutty taste. In this dish, it’s served with stir-fried cabbage and a spicy peanut sauce accompaniment. Slideshow: More Stir Fry Recipes

Ingredients

Peanut Sauce

  • 5 tablespoons peanut butter
  • 1/2 tablespoon sesame oil
  • 1 tablespoon soy sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon garlic chili sauce
  • 1/2 tablespoon red chili pepper flakes
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • Zest of 1 lime
  • 1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1/4 cup water

Rice

  • 1 cup black rice, rinsed and drained
  • 2 cups water
  • 1 teaspoon vegetable oil
  • Kosher salt
  • 3/4 pound Napa cabbage (about 1/2 head), quartered, cored and thinly sliced
  • 2 scallions, thinly sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, combine the peanut butter, sesame oil, soy sauce, chili sauce, chili flakes, honey, lime zest, and lime juice. Whisk in the water until mixture is smooth and set aside.

Step 2    

In a large saucepot, bring the rice and water to a boil. Reduce the heat to a simmer, cover, and cook on low heat until tender, about 30 minutes; drain and set aside.

Step 3    

Heat the oil in a wok or large skillet over high heat. Add the cabbage to the pan, season with salt, and stir-fry, until the cabbage is just wilted, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 4    

Transfer the rice to a serving dish and top with the stir-fried cabbage. Pour over the dressing and toss gently to combine. Garnish with sliced scallions and serve warm.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be made up to 3 days in advance.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up