Black Quinoa with a Citrus-Celery Salad, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Pecans

How to Make It

Step 1 In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a fine mesh sieve to strain out the remaining cooking liquid. Spread onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it has chilled, about 25 minutes.

Step 2 Squeeze about 2 tablespoons of juice from half of an orange for the dressing and reserve. Peel the remaining oranges, making sure to remove the bitter white pith, and slice them thinly about a 1/4 inch thick and set aside.