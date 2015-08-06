Black Quinoa with a Citrus-Celery Salad, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Pecans

The acidity of the oranges here pairs nicely with the sweetness and freshness of crisp celery. The Gorgonzola adds a subtle creaminess and tang, while the pecans add crunch. The complementary ingredients combine together to create a wonderful balance of texture and flavor. This salad could also serve as a very satisfying vegetarian entrée or side dish. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a fine mesh sieve to strain out the remaining cooking liquid. Spread onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it has chilled, about 25 minutes.
Squeeze about 2 tablespoons of juice from half of an orange for the dressing and reserve. Peel the remaining oranges, making sure to remove the bitter white pith, and slice them thinly about a 1/4 inch thick and set aside.
In a large bowl, whisk the orange juice, vinegar, honey, and olive oil together; season generously with salt and pepper. Add the sliced celery, celery leaves, orange slices, and pecans to the bowl and toss lightly to coat. Add the quinoa, Gorgonzola, and parsley to the salad; fold to incorporate. To serve, season with flaky sea salt and drizzle with olive oil.
