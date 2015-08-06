Black Quinoa with a Citrus-Celery Salad, Gorgonzola Cheese, and Pecans
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
December 2013

The acidity of the oranges here pairs nicely with the sweetness and freshness of crisp celery. The Gorgonzola adds a subtle creaminess and tang, while the pecans add crunch. The complementary ingredients combine together to create a wonderful balance of texture and flavor. This salad could also serve as a very satisfying vegetarian entrée or side dish. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup uncooked black quinoa
  • 2 cups water
  • Kosher salt
  • 6 stalks celery, peeled and thinly sliced on a diagonal
  • 1/2 cup celery leaves
  • 3 large oranges, peeled and sliced thin
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil
  • 1 cup pecans, roughly chopped
  • 4 ounces Gorgonzola cheese, crumbled
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped parsley
  • Flaky sea salt
  • Extra virgin olive oil for drizzling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 10-12 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a fine mesh sieve to strain out the remaining cooking liquid. Spread onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it has chilled, about 25 minutes.

Step 2    

Squeeze about 2 tablespoons of juice from half of an orange for the dressing and reserve. Peel the remaining oranges, making sure to remove the bitter white pith, and slice them thinly about a 1/4 inch thick and set aside.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk the orange juice, vinegar, honey, and olive oil together; season generously with salt and pepper. Add the sliced celery, celery leaves, orange slices, and pecans to the bowl and toss lightly to coat. Add the quinoa, Gorgonzola, and parsley to the salad; fold to incorporate. To serve, season with flaky sea salt and drizzle with olive oil.

