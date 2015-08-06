Black Quinoa with Butternut Squash, Poached Eggs, and Crispy Pancetta

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°F. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper. Toss the butternut squash with the oil; season with salt. Spread the squash in a single layer on one rimmed baking sheet. Roast until tender, about 20 minutes. Let cool slightly and set aside.

Step 2 Place the pancetta on the second lined baking sheet and bake until the pancetta is crisp and the fat has rendered, about 10 minutes. Transfer the pancetta onto a plate lined with a paper towel.

Step 3 In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a strainer to drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Transfer the quinoa to a bowl and set aside.

Step 4 Add the butternut squash to the bowl of quinoa and fold to incorporate. Season with salt and pepper and portion into individual bowls or plates.

Step 5 Fill a skillet two-thirds full with water. Add the vinegar and bring to a boil. Crack each egg into a small bowl and gently slide them into the water one at a time. Poach the eggs until the whites are set and the yolks are runny, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the eggs to a paper towel-lined plate