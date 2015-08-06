Black Quinoa and Sliced Avocado Salad with Cracked Hazelnuts

This salad features thinly sliced avocado arranged over a bed of quinoa. It’s drizzled with good olive oil and sprinkled with flaky sea salt and toasted hazelnuts. It’s also excellent tossed with a side of fresh greens and herbs. Slideshow: More Recipes With Avocado
How to Make It
In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa over cold water. Combine the quinoa and 2 cups of water in a 2-quart saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and simmer for 10-12 minutes, until all the water is absorbed. Transfer the quinoa to a strainer and drain out remaining cooking liquid. Fluff the quinoa with a fork, spread it onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it has cooled about 25 minutes.
In a small bowl, whisk to combine the lemon juice, mustard, honey, olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Reserve 1 tablespoon of the dressing in a separate bowl and set aside. Add the quinoa to the bowl with the dressing and fold to combine. Transfer to a serving platter or individual plates.
Arrange the avocado slices neatly across the top of the quinoa. Gently toss the baby greens with the reserved dressing, season with salt, and top onto the avocado. Sprinkle the salad with the cracked hazelnuts, sesame seeds, and flaky sea salt. Squeeze half of a lemon over the top of the salad and serve.
