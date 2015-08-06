Black Quinoa and Sliced Avocado Salad with Cracked Hazelnuts

How to Make It

Step 1 In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa over cold water. Combine the quinoa and 2 cups of water in a 2-quart saucepan over high heat. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and simmer for 10-12 minutes, until all the water is absorbed. Transfer the quinoa to a strainer and drain out remaining cooking liquid. Fluff the quinoa with a fork, spread it onto a baking sheet in one even layer and refrigerate until it has cooled about 25 minutes.

Step 2 In a small bowl, whisk to combine the lemon juice, mustard, honey, olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Reserve 1 tablespoon of the dressing in a separate bowl and set aside. Add the quinoa to the bowl with the dressing and fold to combine. Transfer to a serving platter or individual plates.