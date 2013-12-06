Black Pepper-Raspberry Sorbet with Prosecco

© Jody Horton
Chef James Holmes of Olivia, in Austin, topped raw oysters with this sweet-savory sorbet before deciding it would make an excellent cocktail with Prosecco. A good-quality, store-bought raspberry sorbet is a fine shortcut. More Sparkling Wine Cocktails
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large bowl, sprinkle the pepper all over the sorbet and fold it in with a rubber spatula. Cover and freeze for about 3 hours, until firm.
Step 2
Chill 8 champagne saucers. Using a 1/2-ounce ice cream scoop, place 3 scoops of sorbet in each saucer. Pour about 1/3 cup of Prosecco into each saucer.
Make Ahead
The black pepper–raspberry sorbet can be frozen for up to 3 days.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 508
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5