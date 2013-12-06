Black Lime Syrup
Serves : Makes about 6 ounces
Tim Love

The black lime powder he uses in the syrup is sour and citrusy, with a subtle fermented flavor; sometimes called omani, it's available at kalustyans.com. Use this syrup to make The King cocktail. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • 1/2 teaspoon black lime powder
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 ounces water

How to Make It

Step

Bring the water to a boil and add the black lime powder. Stir and simmer for 5 minutes, then add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate for up to 1 week.

