Black Lime Syrup

The black lime powder he uses in the syrup is sour and citrusy, with a subtle fermented flavor; sometimes called omani, it's available at kalustyans.com. Use this syrup to make The King cocktail. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Bring the water to a boil and add the black lime powder. Stir and simmer for 5 minutes, then add the sugar and stir until dissolved. Remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 10 minutes. Transfer to a jar and refrigerate for up to 1 week.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5