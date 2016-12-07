Black Gunpowder 

This dried black chutney, sometimes called pudi, is an incredibly versatile condiment. At Tiffin Asha in Portland, Oregon, chef Elizabeth Golay serves a trio of black, white and red “gunpowders” that range from mild to face-numbingly hot. Sprinkle this lovely toasty one over fried eggs, mix with sesame oil and use as a dip for bread or as a topping for roasted vegetables. Slideshow: More Condiment Recipes
In a medium skillet, toast the sesame seeds over moderately low heat, stirring occasionally, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.
In the skillet, toast the dal over moderate heat, shaking the pan, until lightly browned, 2 minutes. Add the peppercorns and the mustard, cumin and nigella seeds and toast until the seeds start to pop, 2 minutes. Add the poppy seeds and toast for 30 seconds. Transfer the contents of the skillet to a food processor, add the salt and pulse until finely ground. Add the sesame seeds and pulse until incorporated. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator until ready to use.
Urad dal is a tiny, skin-on black lentil. Find it at kalustyans.com and amazon.com.
Author Name: ClaudiaIvonneF
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2017-05-30
Author Name: ClaudiaIvonneF
Review Body: Now my go to spice!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-06-21