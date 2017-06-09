Black Grape And Chile Margarita

This spicy margarita recipe from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn uses both chile powder and fresh chile for a double dose of heat. Slideshow: More Margarita Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, mix the chile powder with the salt and sugar. Moisten the outer rim of two rocks glasses with a lime wedge and dip the rims in the chile salt to coat.
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the grape juice, tequila, lime juice, triple sec and 4 slices of serrano and shake well. Carefully fill the salt-rimmed glasses with ice. Strain the drink into the glasses, garnish with lime wedges, sliced serranos and grapes and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Black grape taste so goood!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-27