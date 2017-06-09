Black Grape And Chile Margarita
This spicy margarita recipe from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn uses both chile powder and fresh chile for a double dose of heat.   Slideshow: More Margarita Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon chile powder
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 ounces fresh lime juice, plus lime wedges for garnish
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces Concord grape juice
  • 3 ounces tequila, ideally resposado
  • 1 1/2 ounces triple sec
  • 1 small serrano chile with seeds, thinly sliced
  • Black grapes, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the chile powder with the salt and sugar. Moisten the outer rim of two rocks glasses with a lime wedge and dip the rims in the chile salt to coat.

Step 2    

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add the grape juice, tequila, lime juice, triple sec and 4 slices of serrano and shake well. Carefully fill the salt-rimmed glasses with ice. Strain the drink into the glasses, garnish with lime wedges, sliced serranos and grapes and serve.

