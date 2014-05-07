Black Forest Ham and Cabbage Tarte Flambée
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Justin Chapple
June 2014

This delicious German riff on the classic Alsatian flatbread features Black Forest ham instead of the more traditional lardons, and the addition of thinly sliced cabbage to the usual scattering of onion. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound store-bought pizza dough, halved
  • All-purpose flour, for dusting
  • 3/4 cup sour cream
  • 2 ounces thinly sliced Black Forest ham, torn into bite-size pieces ( 1/2 cup)
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced green cabbage
  • 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put a pizza stone on the bottom rack of the oven and preheat to 500°, at least 30 minutes. On a lightly floured work surface, stretch each piece of dough out to an 8-by-12-inch oval.

Step 2    

Slide a piece of dough onto a floured pizza peel. Spread half of the sour cream on the dough, then scatter half of the ham, cabbage and onion on top. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 3    

Slide the dough onto the hot pizza stone and bake until crisp, 8 minutes. Transfer to a surface, cut into strips and serve. Repeat to make the second tarte flambée.

Suggested Pairing

Off-dry German Riesling.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up