Black Forest Ham and Cabbage Tarte Flambée

How to Make It

Step 1 Put a pizza stone on the bottom rack of the oven and preheat to 500°, at least 30 minutes. On a lightly floured work surface, stretch each piece of dough out to an 8-by-12-inch oval.

Step 2 Slide a piece of dough onto a floured pizza peel. Spread half of the sour cream on the dough, then scatter half of the ham, cabbage and onion on top. Season with salt and pepper.