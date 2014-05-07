Black Forest Ham and Cabbage Tarte Flambée

This delicious German riff on the classic Alsatian flatbread features Black Forest ham instead of the more traditional lardons, and the addition of thinly sliced cabbage to the usual scattering of onion. Slideshow: More Flatbread Recipes
How to Make It
Put a pizza stone on the bottom rack of the oven and preheat to 500°, at least 30 minutes. On a lightly floured work surface, stretch each piece of dough out to an 8-by-12-inch oval.
Slide a piece of dough onto a floured pizza peel. Spread half of the sour cream on the dough, then scatter half of the ham, cabbage and onion on top. Season with salt and pepper.
Slide the dough onto the hot pizza stone and bake until crisp, 8 minutes. Transfer to a surface, cut into strips and serve. Repeat to make the second tarte flambée.
