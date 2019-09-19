Black Cod with Mushrooms, Bacon, and Red Wine Sauce
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
By Fabien Beaufour
October 2019

A sweet and spicy take on Bordeaux-style red wine sauce makes this tender, flaky fish extra flavorful. Store-bought veal demiglace is the secret to the sauce’s depth; look for it in specialty stores or online. Mushrooms and onions add unctuous texture.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup hot water
  • 2 tablespoons veal demi-glace (such as Williams Sonoma)
  • 4 thick-cut bacon slices (about 5 ounces)
  • 7 ounces fresh button mushrooms, quartered, plus 1/4 cup thinly sliced, for garnish
  • 1 medium-size yellow onion, cut crosswise into 1/2-inch slices, rings separated (about 4 cups)
  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter (3 ounces), divided
  • 3/4 cup Cabernet Sauvignon (preferably from Bordeaux)
  • 1/4 cup ketchup
  • 2 tablespoons pure maple syrup
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons onion powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons chili powder
  • 1/8 teaspoon Creole seasoning
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt, divided
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil
  • 4 (6-ounce) skinless black cod fillets, patted dry with paper towels
  • Fresh parsley leaves or other soft herbs, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together 1 cup hot water and demi-glace in a small bowl until dissolved; set aside. Cook bacon in a high-sided large skillet over medium, turning occasionally, until crisp, 10 to 12 minutes. Transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels, reserving drippings in skillet.

Step 2    

Add quartered mushrooms, onion, and 2 tablespoons butter to bacon drippings in skillet. Increase heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring often, until mushrooms are lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in wine, and bring to a simmer; cook 5 minutes. Stir in demi-glace mixture, ketchup, maple syrup, onion powder, garlic powder, chili powder, and Creole seasoning. Return to a simmer over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium; and gently simmer, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon, 5 to 7 minutes. Remove from heat, and stir in 1/2 teaspoon salt. Cover sauce, and keep warm.

Step 3    

Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high. Sprinkle fillets with remaining 1 1/2 teaspoons salt. Place fillets in hot pan; cook until edges are golden brown, about 5 minutes. Carefully turn fillets over; add remaining 1/4 cup butter. Tilt skillet so butter pools, and cook, basting fish often, until just cooked through, about 3 minutes. Remove from heat.

Step 4    

Place 1 fillet in each of 4 shallow bowls. Spoon about 1/2 cup sauce over and around each fillet. Top evenly with crumbled bacon and remaining thinly sliced mushrooms. Garnish with herbs.

Notes

Look for veal demi-glace in quality butcher shops or online.

Suggested Pairing

Medium-bodied Bordeaux Supérieur.

