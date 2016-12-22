Black Cherry Charred Citrus Old Fashioned

Blending the mellow flavor of Bulleit bourbon with rich black cherries and the complex flavor of charred citrus makes for a delightful new twist on a classic old style cocktail. Slideshow: More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Make the black cherry infused Bulleit bourbon: Combine 1 cup frozen defrosted dark sweet cherries and 1 cup Bulleit bourbon in a clean glass jar. Store in the refrigerator for 1 day and up to 2 months.
Grill the orange slices: Slice navel oranges into 1/4” thick slices. Place on hot grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until charred and fragrant.
Make the cocktail: Place a slice of charred orange in the bottom of an old fashioned cocktail glass. Top with 1 extra large ice cube. Combine 2 ounces cherry infused bourbon, cherry juice, cherry bitters and ice cubes in a cocktail shaker. Shake vigorously for 30 seconds and strain into prepared cocktail glass. Garnish with a pick of bourbon soaked cherries and charred orange wedges.
Author Name: HarryParker144
Review Body: This citrus old fashioned is a classic!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-06
Author Name: Karen Schroeder Rankin
Review Body: This is a delicious cocktail! So mellow and balanced. Love the charred citrus and cherry influences on the well rounded flavor of Bulleit bourbon.
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-02-15