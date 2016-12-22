Black Cherry Charred Citrus Old Fashioned

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the black cherry infused Bulleit bourbon: Combine 1 cup frozen defrosted dark sweet cherries and 1 cup Bulleit bourbon in a clean glass jar. Store in the refrigerator for 1 day and up to 2 months.

Step 2 Grill the orange slices: Slice navel oranges into 1/4” thick slices. Place on hot grill for 2-3 minutes on each side, or until charred and fragrant.