Black-Bottom Walnut Pie 

At PieTisserie in Oakland, California, Jaynelle St. Jean teaches pie-making classes centered on the philosophy of “random acts of sweetnees”: making something and sharing it with the people around you in a delightful and unexpected way. In this pie, inspired by classic pecan pies, walnuts float to the top of the custard and toast to golden brown perfection. A layer of bittersweet chocolate anchors the richness of this pie. Be sure to fully cool before slicing.