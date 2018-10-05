Black-Bottom Walnut Pie 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
6 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Jaynelle St. Jean
November 2018

At PieTisserie in Oakland, California, Jaynelle St. Jean teaches pie-making classes centered on the philosophy of “random acts of sweetnees”: making something and sharing it with the people around you in a delightful and unexpected way. In this pie, inspired by classic pecan pies, walnuts float to the top of the custard and toast to golden brown perfection. A layer of bittersweet chocolate anchors the richness of this pie. Be sure to fully cool before slicing.

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 1 Master Pie Dough pie shell
  • 1 cup light corn syrup
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon molasses
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups walnut halves

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place chocolate in a small heatproof bowl. Place heavy cream in a microwavable bowl; microwave at high until hot, 30 to 45 seconds. Pour over chocolate; stir until smooth and melted. Spread chocolate mixture in an even layer on bottom of frozen pie shell. Freeze, uncovered, until hard, at least 1 hour or up to overnight.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Whisk together corn syrup, eggs, brown sugar, flour, butter, molasses, vanilla, and salt in a bowl. Sprinkle walnuts over chocolate layer in frozen pie shell; pour corn syrup mixture over walnuts. Bake in preheated oven until edges are set, about 1 hour. Transfer pie to a wire rack to cool completely, about 4 hours.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up