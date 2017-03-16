Black & Blue Nachos

Rachael Ray is a nacho connoisseur who’s published dozens of nacho recipes in her magazine, Rachael Ray Every Day, and her many cookbooks. “I love these nachos because they are meat-free and very healthy, with warm, spicy black bean dip and tons of veggies,” she says. “When it comes to nachos, more is more, and with these healthy toppings, I feel less guilty about eating a big, crunchy, cheesy pile of chips.” Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)
How to Make It
Make the gazpacho salsa: In a bowl, toss all the ingredients together and season to taste with hot sauce and salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 days ahead.
Make the nachos: Preheat the broiler and place a rack in the center of the oven. Spread the chips on a rimmed baking sheet and broil until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Remove from the oven and set aside.
Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, jalapeños, cumin and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes. Add the water, bring the mixture to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until about 2 to 3 tablespoons of liquid remains. Add the beans and cook until they’re heated through. Transfer the contents of the skillet to a food processor and add the cilantro, lime juice and hot sauce. Process until smooth and season to taste with salt, pepper and more lime juice and/or hot sauce, if desired.
Scatter the cheese over the chips and top with the bean puree. Broil the chips until the cheese has melted and begins to brown. Remove from the oven, top with the gazpacho salsa and serve.
