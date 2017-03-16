Black & Blue Nachos

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the gazpacho salsa: In a bowl, toss all the ingredients together and season to taste with hot sauce and salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 days ahead.

Step 2 Make the nachos: Preheat the broiler and place a rack in the center of the oven. Spread the chips on a rimmed baking sheet and broil until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Step 3 Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, jalapeños, cumin and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes. Add the water, bring the mixture to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until about 2 to 3 tablespoons of liquid remains. Add the beans and cook until they’re heated through. Transfer the contents of the skillet to a food processor and add the cilantro, lime juice and hot sauce. Process until smooth and season to taste with salt, pepper and more lime juice and/or hot sauce, if desired.