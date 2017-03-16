Black & Blue Nachos
Yield
Serves : 6 to 8 servings
Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray is a nacho connoisseur who’s published dozens of nacho recipes in her magazine, Rachael Ray Every Day, and her many cookbooks. “I love these nachos because they are meat-free and very healthy, with warm, spicy black bean dip and tons of veggies,” she says. “When it comes to nachos, more is more, and with these healthy toppings, I feel less guilty about eating a big, crunchy, cheesy pile of chips.” Slideshow: Outrageous Nachos Reprinted from ¡Buenos Nachos! by Gina Hamadey. Copyright © 2016 by W&P Design. Published by Dovetail (www.dovetail.press)

Ingredients

GAZPACHO SALSA:

  • 1/3 English cucumber, chopped (1 cup)
  • 3 medium ripe tomatoes, seeded and chopped (1 1⁄2 cups)
  • 1⁄2 medium red onion, finely chopped
  • 1⁄2 cup finely chopped cilantro
  • 2 jalapeño or serrano peppers, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1⁄2 red bell pepper, seeded and chopped (1⁄2 cup)
  • Juice of 1 lime
  • Tabasco hot sauce
  • Salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

NACHOS:

  • 12 to 16 ounces blue corn tortilla chips (1 large bag)
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 small white onion, finely chopped
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 2 jalapeño peppers, seeded and chopped
  • 1 1⁄2 teaspoons ground cumin
  • 1⁄2 cup water
  • Two 15-ounce cans black beans
  • 1⁄2 cup cilantro
  • Juice of 1 lime, plus more to taste
  • 1 tablespoon Frank’s RedHot sauce, plus more to taste
  • 2 1⁄2 cups grated pepper jack cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the gazpacho salsa: In a bowl, toss all the ingredients together and season to taste with hot sauce and salt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use, up to 2 days ahead.

Step 2    

Make the nachos: Preheat the broiler and place a rack in the center of the oven. Spread the chips on a rimmed baking sheet and broil until lightly toasted, about 1 minute. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Step 3    

Heat the oil in a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the onion, garlic, jalapeños, cumin and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables have softened, about 5 minutes. Add the water, bring the mixture to a simmer and cook, stirring frequently, until about 2 to 3 tablespoons of liquid remains. Add the beans and cook until they’re heated through. Transfer the contents of the skillet to a food processor and add the cilantro, lime juice and hot sauce. Process until smooth and season to taste with salt, pepper and more lime juice and/or hot sauce, if desired.

Step 4    

Scatter the cheese over the chips and top with the bean puree. Broil the chips until the cheese has melted and begins to brown. Remove from the oven, top with the gazpacho salsa and serve.

