Use a pot of beans as a platform for the meal. Add some tortillas, a great salad, some limes, a plate of sliced avocado, some salsas and maybe a small plate of simply roasted fish or meat. Let the beans be the centerpiece of the whole thing and your food life will shift for the better. Slideshow: More Andrew Zimmern Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound dried black beans (I prefer the thin beans from Oaxaca)
  • 10 cups water
  • 2 medium yellow onions, halved
  • 5 garlic cloves, halved
  • 3 carrots, halved
  • 3 oregano sprigs
  • 3 cilantro sprigs
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Corn tortillas, sour cream and lime wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Rinse the beans in a colander. In a large pot, bring 10 cups of water to a simmer over moderate heat. Add the rinsed beans, onions, garlic, carrots, oregano, cilantro and 1/2 teaspoon of salt. Reduce the heat to low and simmer partially covered, stirring occasionally, until the beans are tender, about 2 hours.

Step 2    

Discard the onion halves, carrots and herb stems. Season the beans with salt and pepper, and serve with tortillas, sour cream and lime wedges.

Make Ahead

The beans can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

