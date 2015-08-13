Black Bean Tamales with Cheese and Ancho Adobo
Active Time
1 HR
Total Time
2 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Enrique Olvera
September 2015

The dough for these tender tamales from Mexican star chef Enrique Olvera is flavored with black beans. The filling is a delicious, spicy and intense chile sauce.  Slideshow: How to Make Tamales

Ingredients

ANCHO ADOBO

  • 1 1/2 ounces ancho chiles—stemmed, seeded and broken into small pieces
  • 1 tablespoon minced white onion
  • 1 minced garlic clove
  • 1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

TAMALES

  • 12 dried cornhusks
  • 1 3/4 cups masa harina, preferably Bob’s Red Mill
  • 3 1/2 ounces lard, softened
  • 3/4 cup canned black beans, rinsed and drained 
  • 1/4 cup chopped cilantro
  • 1/4 cup chopped epazote or 1 tablespoon chopped oregano
  • 1 tablespoon thinly sliced scallion
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 3/4 cup grated queso canasta or Monterey Jack cheese, plus more for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the ancho adobo

In a small bowl, cover the anchos with boiling water; let stand until softened, about 15 minutes. Drain, discarding the soaking liquid.

Step 2    

In a food processor, combine the anchos, onion, garlic, vinegar and salt and puree until smooth. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 3    Make the tamales

In a large bowl, cover the cornhusks with hot water. Weigh down the husks with a plate and let stand until softened, about 30 minutes.  Drain and pat dry with paper towels.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, combine the masa with 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons of water. Beat at low speed until a dough forms, about 2 minutes. Add the lard, beans, cilantro, epazote, scallion and salt and beat, scraping down the side of the bowl, until the mixture is well blended and light in texture, about 5 minutes.

Step 5    

For each tamale, spoon 1/4 cup of the masa in the center of a cornhusk and top with 1 tablespoon of grated cheese and  1 teaspoon of ancho adobo. Roll the husks up and over the filling to make compact cylinders, folding in the sides as you go. Tie the tamales with kitchen string.

Step 6    

Arrange the tamales in a steamer basket and set it over a pot of boiling water. Cover and steam until firm, about 1 hour. Remove the steamer basket and let the tamales stand for 15 minutes. Serve with grated cheese and the remaining adobo.

Make Ahead

The ancho adobo can be refrigerated for 1 week. The uncooked tamales can be frozen for 1 month.

Suggested Pairing

Chile spice can make tannic red wines seems even more tannic. Try these tamales with a juicy, medium-bodied Spanish red.

