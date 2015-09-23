Black Bean-Coconut Soup
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Ian Knauer
September 2014

Using coconut milk as a base makes this soup is rich and creamy without a drop of cream. Slideshow: More Latin American Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 2 medium onions, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 bunch cilantro, stems and leaves separated
  • 2 cups chicken stock 
  • 2 (15-ounce) cans black beans
  • 1 (15-ounce) can coconut milk

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat, then stir in the onions and garlic along with 3/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper, and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the cilantro stems, stock, beans with their liquid and coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Simmer the soup until the cilantro stems are tender, about 5 minutes.

Step 2    

Puree the soup in batches, then season with salt and pepper to taste and serve topped with the cilantro leaves.

