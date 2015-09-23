Black Bean-Coconut Soup

Step 1

In a medium heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat, then stir in the onions and garlic along with 3/4 teaspoon each of salt and pepper, and cook until golden, about 6 minutes. Stir in the cilantro stems, stock, beans with their liquid and coconut milk and bring to a simmer. Simmer the soup until the cilantro stems are tender, about 5 minutes.