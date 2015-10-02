Black Bean, Chocolate and Fig Cookies
Photo © Anya Kassoff
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 18 small cookies
Anya Kassoff
May 2015

These quick and simple cookies have a soft, brownie-like texture and are packed with nutrients from black beans, pumpkin seeds and cocoa. They can be made one of two ways: with or without the addition of beets, which makes them even more moist and nourishing. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup raw pumpkin seeds, or any nuts
  • 1/4 cup dark chocolate, chopped and chilled
  • 1 cup dried figs, stems removed and soaked for 1 hour
  • One 15-ounce can black beans, about 1 3/4 cups, rinsed and drained well, or the same amount of cooked black beans
  • 2 soft dates, pitted and chopped
  • 1 small beet, peeled and finely shredded (optional)
  • 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 2 tablespoons coconut oil, melted
  • 1 tablespoon chia seeds
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • Pinch of salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 375°. Grind the pumpkin seeds or nuts into a coarse meal in a food processor. Transfer to a large bowl. Grind the chocolate into tiny pieces and add to the pumpkin seeds.

Step 2    

Drain the figs, reserve about 1/3 of them, chop and combine the rest with the beans, dates, cocoa powder, coconut oil, chia seeds, vanilla extract and salt in a food processor. Pulse several times to turn into a chunky puree. If you decide to use beets, add it at this time as well.

Step 3    

Add the ground pumpkin seeds and ground chocolate into the food processor. Process everything to combine well and transfer the mixture to a large bowl. Chop reserved figs, add them to the chocolate mixture and mix to combine.

Step 4    

With a small ice-cream scoop, scoop about 18 cookies on a parchment paper-covered baking sheet. Dip the scoop in water in between each cookie. Slightly flatten each cookie with a wet spoon. Bake for 15 minutes and let cool. The cookies are going to be very soft while still hot.

Step 5    

Keep refrigerated in an airtight container after the first day. They keep well for about a week.

Notes

You can also make these cookies with different types of beans —red, white and even chickpeas.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up