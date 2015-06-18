Black Bean-and-Shiitake Burgers

How to Make It

Step 1 In a heatproof medium bowl, cover the shiitake caps with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 25 minutes. Drain well, then coarsely chop and transfer to a food processor. Add the parsley, shallot, garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice and pulse until the parsley is finely chopped.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in another heatproof medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons of boiling water with the soy sauce and agave. Stir in the TVP and let stand until rehydrated and tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the shiitake-parsley mixture, black beans, flax meal and salt. Using a fork, lightly mash half of the beans against the side of the bowl and stir to combine.

Step 3 Using moistened hands, form the mixture into six 3/4-inch-thick patties; pack tight. Transfer to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet.