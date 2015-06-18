Black Bean-and-Shiitake Burgers
Active Time
45 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Tim Byres
July 2015

Dallas chef Tim Byres uses shiitake mushrooms, black beans and textured vegetable protein to make his hearty vegetable burgers. Slideshow: More Veggie Burger Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 ounce dried shiitake mushroom caps (about 12)
  • Boiling water
  • 1 1/2 cups lightly packed parsley leaves
  • 1 large shallot, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest plus 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon agave nectar
  • 1/2 cup textured vegetable protein (see Note)
  • Two 15-ounce cans black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 2 tablespoons flaxseed meal
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • Oil, for grilling
  • 6 brioche buns, split and toasted
  • Banana Pepper Mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a heatproof medium bowl, cover the shiitake caps with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 25 minutes. Drain well, then coarsely chop and transfer to a food processor. Add the parsley, shallot, garlic, lemon zest and lemon juice and pulse until the parsley is finely chopped.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in another heatproof medium bowl, combine 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons of boiling water with the soy sauce and agave. Stir in the TVP and let stand until rehydrated and tender, about 15 minutes. Stir in the shiitake-parsley mixture, black beans, flax meal and salt. Using a fork, lightly mash half of the beans against the side of the bowl and stir to combine.

Step 3    

Using moistened hands, form the mixture into six 3/4-inch-thick patties; pack tight. Transfer to a parchment paper–lined baking sheet.

Step 4    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan; oil the grate or the pan. Grill the burgers over moderately high heat until charred on the bottoms, about 5 minutes. Using a spatula, carefully flip the patties and cook until lightly charred and heated through, 3 to 5 minutes longer. Serve the burgers on the buns with the Banana Pepper Mustard, mayonnaise, lettuce and tomato.

Make Ahead

The uncooked burger patties can be refrigerated overnight.

Notes

Textured vegetable protein (TVP) is available at large supermarkets and specialty food shops; look for the Bob’s Red Mill brand.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these veggie burgers with a fragrant, medium-bodied Sonoma Pinot Noir.

