Black Bean and Corn Salsa
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 cups
Anna Painter

No disrespect to store-bought salsa, but this simple, homemade black bean-and-corn version is so much better. You can also toss it with chopped romaine and grilled chicken to make a satisfying salad or taco filling. Can’t get fresh corn? Use 1 1/2 cups thawed frozen corn in place of the fresh. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 medium ears of corn, kernels cut off (1 1/2 cups)
  • One 15-ounce can black beans, drained and rinsed
  • 3/4 cup cherry tomatoes, finely chopped
  • 1 small red onion, finely chopped
  • 1/2 cup cilantro, finely chopped
  • 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely chopped
  • 1/4 cup fresh lime juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon hot sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Corn chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small saucepan of boiling salted water, blanch the corn kernels until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and let cool completely.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, stir the corn with the black beans, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, hot sauce and smoked paprika. Season with salt and pepper and let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Serve with corn chips.

Make Ahead

The salsa can be refrigerated for up to 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up