Black Bean and Corn Salsa

No disrespect to store-bought salsa, but this simple, homemade black bean-and-corn version is so much better. You can also toss it with chopped romaine and grilled chicken to make a satisfying salad or taco filling. Can’t get fresh corn? Use 1 1/2 cups thawed frozen corn in place of the fresh. Slideshow: More Salsa Recipes
How to Make It
In a small saucepan of boiling salted water, blanch the corn kernels until just tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and let cool completely.
In a medium bowl, stir the corn with the black beans, tomatoes, onion, cilantro, jalapeño, lime juice, hot sauce and smoked paprika. Season with salt and pepper and let stand for 15 minutes before serving. Serve with corn chips.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5