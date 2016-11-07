Black Bean and  Chorizo Soup  
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
3 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6 
Kathy Gunst
December 2016

Kathy Gunst’s cookbook Soup Swap is filled with dishes like this hearty black bean soup studded with crispy chorizo that will quickly find a place in your recipe rotation. This soup is easy to double and the perfect make-ahead: Freeze in individual portions and pull out what you need for a satisfying dinner or last-minute houseguests.  Slideshow: More Black Bean Soup Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 16-ounce bag dried black beans (2 1/4 cups), rinsed and soaked overnight 
  • 1 bay leaf 
  • 1 thyme sprig 
  • 1 parsley sprig 
  • 3 onions—1 quartered and  2 finely chopped 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3 ounces Spanish-style dried chorizo, finely chopped 
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin 
  • 4 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth 
  • Mexican crema, sliced avocado, thinly sliced radishes, cilantro sprigs, lime wedges and  warm tortillas, for serving  

How to Make It

Step 1    

Drain the black beans, then, in a large enameled cast-iron casserole, combine them with enough water to cover by  3 inches. Add the bay leaf, thyme, parsley, quartered onion and 1 tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook until the beans are just tender, about 1 hour. Drain the beans and discard the bay leaf, thyme, parsley and onion. Wipe out the casserole. 

Step 2    

In the casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until starting to crisp, about 4 minutes. Add the chopped onions, the garlic and cumin; season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the stock and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Return the beans to the casserole, cover, reduce the heat to low and continue cooking until the beans are very tender and the soup has thickened, about 1 hour and  45 minutes.  

Step 3    

Ladle the soup into bowls and serve garnished with crema, avocado, radishes and cilantro. Pass lime wedges  and warm tortillas at the table. 

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 4 days or frozen for up to 1 month.

