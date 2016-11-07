Black Bean and  Chorizo Soup 

Drain the black beans, then, in a large enameled cast-iron casserole, combine them with enough water to cover by 3 inches. Add the bay leaf, thyme, parsley, quartered onion and 1 tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook until the beans are just tender, about 1 hour. Drain the beans and discard the bay leaf, thyme, parsley and onion. Wipe out the casserole.

Step 2

In the casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until starting to crisp, about 4 minutes. Add the chopped onions, the garlic and cumin; season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the stock and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Return the beans to the casserole, cover, reduce the heat to low and continue cooking until the beans are very tender and the soup has thickened, about 1 hour and 45 minutes.