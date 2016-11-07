Black Bean and  Chorizo Soup 

Kathy Gunst’s cookbook Soup Swap is filled with dishes like this hearty black bean soup studded with crispy chorizo that will quickly find a place in your recipe rotation. This soup is easy to double and the perfect make-ahead: Freeze in individual portions and pull out what you need for a satisfying dinner or last-minute houseguests. Slideshow: More Black Bean Soup Recipes
How to Make It
Drain the black beans, then, in a large enameled cast-iron casserole, combine them with enough water to cover by 3 inches. Add the bay leaf, thyme, parsley, quartered onion and 1 tablespoon of salt. Bring to a boil over moderately high heat. Reduce the heat to low, cover and cook until the beans are just tender, about 1 hour. Drain the beans and discard the bay leaf, thyme, parsley and onion. Wipe out the casserole.
In the casserole, heat the olive oil. Add the chorizo and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until starting to crisp, about 4 minutes. Add the chopped onions, the garlic and cumin; season with salt and pepper. Continue cooking over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onions are tender, 10 to 12 minutes. Add the stock and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Return the beans to the casserole, cover, reduce the heat to low and continue cooking until the beans are very tender and the soup has thickened, about 1 hour and 45 minutes.
Ladle the soup into bowls and serve garnished with crema, avocado, radishes and cilantro. Pass lime wedges and warm tortillas at the table.
Review Body: This is an amazing soup! We soaked our beans for about 18 hours. Make sure to follow the instructions on the type of chorizo and low sodium broth. In addition, do not skip out on the toppings. We love it and will be making it again soon.
Review Body: This turned out salty and lacking flavor. Not sure if cutting down on salt would help, or maybe it was the kind of chorizo I bought? In any case, we didn't care for it, and it was one of the few things we've thrown out in the last couple of years.
