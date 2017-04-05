Black Bass with Parsley Sauce, Eggplant, Freekeh and Chipotles 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the eggplant cream Roast the eggplant directly over a gas flame or broil 6 inches from the heat until charred all over and very tender, 15 to 20 minutes. Transfer to a plate and let cool completely. Peel and seed the eggplant. In a blender, combine the eggplant flesh with the canola oil, garlic and lemon juice and puree until very smooth. Transfer to a small bowl and season with salt.

Step 2 Make the freekeh In a large, deep skillet, heat the olive oil until shimmering. Add the onion and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Stir in the freekeh, cumin and baharat and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the boiling water, cover and cook over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the freekeh is al dente and the water is absorbed, about 1 hour. Stir in the lemon juice and preserved lemon peel and season with salt.

Step 3 Meanwhile, make the parsley sauce In a medium saucepan of boiling water, blanch the parsley until tender, about 4 minutes. Drain well and transfer to a blender. Add 1/4 cup of cold water and puree until very smooth. Season with salt.

Step 4 Make the chipotle sauce In a blender, combine the lemon juice, canola oil, chipotles, ginger, soy sauce and honey and puree until very smooth. Season with salt.

Step 5 Make the fish Season the fish with salt and pepper. In a large nonstick skillet, heat the canola oil until shimmering. Add the fish, skin side down, and press gently with a spatula to flatten. Cook over moderately high heat until the skin is browned and crisp, about 3 minutes. Flip the fish and cook until just opaque, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a plate.