Black Bass with Fennel Potatoes and Aioli

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, combine the egg, egg yolks, lemon juice and whole garlic cloves and pulse until the garlic is finely chopped. With the machine on, gradually add 3/4 cup of the olive oil until emulsified. Season the aioli with salt and black pepper and scrape into a bowl.

Step 2 In a small saucepan of lightly salted boiling water, cook the potatoes until just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and let cool, then slice 1/4 inch thick.

Step 3 In a large cast-iron casserole, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the onion and fennel and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the sliced garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the thyme sprigs, bay leaves, orange zest, crushed red pepper and stock and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.