Black Bass with Fennel Potatoes and Aioli

Quatrano uses black bass, which she loves for its flaky texture, but snapper, branzino or small cod would also work well in this dish. She simmers the fillets in a broth scented with fresh thyme, fennel and orange zest, then drizzles thick, garlicky aioli on top.
Slideshow: Grilled Seafood Recipes
Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook
How to Make It
In a food processor, combine the egg, egg yolks, lemon juice and whole garlic cloves and pulse until the garlic is finely chopped. With the machine on, gradually add 3/4 cup of the olive oil until emulsified. Season the aioli with salt and black pepper and scrape into a bowl.
In a small saucepan of lightly salted boiling water, cook the potatoes until just tender, about 10 minutes. Drain and let cool, then slice 1/4 inch thick.
In a large cast-iron casserole, heat the remaining 1 tablespoon of oil. Add the onion and fennel and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, 8 to 10 minutes. Add the sliced garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Stir in the thyme sprigs, bay leaves, orange zest, crushed red pepper and stock and simmer for 10 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper.
Add the fish fillets and potatoes to the casserole and simmer just until the fish is cooked through, 5 to 7 minutes. Discard the bay leaves, thyme sprigs and orange zest. Transfer the fish, broth and vegetables to shallow bowls and garnish with croutons. Drizzle with the aioli and serve with crusty bread.
Make Ahead
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5