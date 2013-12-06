Black Bart

Root is a relatively new liqueur from a Philadelphia company called Art in the Age. Distilled from sugarcane, it’s flavored with birch bark, smoked black tea, citrus peels, cloves and other spices. Francis Schott combines it with a cinnamon-infused simple syrup to create a replacement for coffee liqueur in the original White Russian. The result tastes like a spiked root beer float. Slideshow: Reinvented Classic Cocktails