Black Bart

Root is a relatively new liqueur from a Philadelphia company called Art in the Age. Distilled from sugarcane, it’s flavored with birch bark, smoked black tea, citrus peels, cloves and other spices. Francis Schott combines it with a cinnamon-infused simple syrup to create a replacement for coffee liqueur in the original White Russian. The result tastes like a spiked root beer float. Slideshow: Reinvented Classic Cocktails
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the garnishes and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled rocks glass and garnish with the cinnamon stick and ground cinnamon.
Notes
Cinnamon Syrup: In a small saucepan, combine 1/2 cup Demerara or other raw sugar with 2 ounces water and 1/2 smashed cinnamon stick. Simmer over moderate heat for 10 minutes. Let cool, then strain the syrup into a jar and refrigerate for up to 2 weeks. Makes about 4 ounces.
