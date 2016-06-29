Midwestern Cookie Salad
This midwestern-inspired salad has absolutely no vegetables at all. Here, blogger Molly Yeh of My Name is Yeh, uses her favorite black-and-white cookies, whipped cream (or yogurt) and fresh berries. Serve it like any other dessert.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup heavy cream
  • 1/4 cup confectioners' sugar
  • 2 teaspoons vanilla bean paste or vanilla extract
  • 1/4 teaspoon almond extract
  • Pinch of salt
  • 1 cup plain Greek yogurt
  • 3⁄4 pound Black & White cookies, chopped
  • 1 cup blueberries
  • 1 cup strawberries, sliced
  • Sprinkles (optional)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the heavy cream at moderate speed until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Add the sugar, vanilla bean paste, almond extract and salt and beat until stiff peaks form, about 1 more minute.

Step 2    

Gently fold the yogurt into the whipped cream until no streaks remain. Reserve one-fourth of the cookies, blueberries and strawberries and then gently fold the remaining cookies and berries into the yogurt-whipped cream. Transfer to a serving bowl, top with the remaining one-fourth of cookies and berries and garnish with sprinkles. Serve immediately.

