Midwestern Cookie Salad

In the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment, beat the heavy cream at moderate speed until soft peaks form, about 1 minute. Add the sugar, vanilla bean paste, almond extract and salt and beat until stiff peaks form, about 1 more minute.

Step 2

Gently fold the yogurt into the whipped cream until no streaks remain. Reserve one-fourth of the cookies, blueberries and strawberries and then gently fold the remaining cookies and berries into the yogurt-whipped cream. Transfer to a serving bowl, top with the remaining one-fourth of cookies and berries and garnish with sprinkles. Serve immediately.