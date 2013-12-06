Black & Gold

© Lucas Allen
A dessert of strawberry sorbet with balsamic vinegar gave Joel Teitelbaum the idea for this fruity cocktail with a slight black-pepper kick. Be sure to use a good-quality aged balsamic, which will add a mildly woody flavor because of time spent in the barrel. Slideshows: Summer Fruit Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, lemon juice, Black Pepper Syrup, strawberries and balsamic vinegar. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. http://www.foodandwine.com/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#doublestr... title="Cocktail Techniques: Fine-Straining">Fine strain into a chilled ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with the lemon wheel.
