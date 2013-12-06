Black & Gold
A dessert of strawberry sorbet with balsamic vinegar gave Joel Teitelbaum the idea for this fruity cocktail with a slight black-pepper kick. Be sure to use a good-quality aged balsamic, which will add a mildly woody flavor because of time spent in the barrel. Slideshows: Summer Fruit Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 ounces vodka, preferably potato, such as Karlsson’s Gold
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 ounce Black Pepper Syrup
  • 3 strawberries, quartered
  • 3/4 teaspoon aged balsamic vinegar
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon wheel, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, combine the vodka, lemon juice, Black Pepper Syrup, strawberries and balsamic vinegar. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. http://www.foodandwine.com/articles/cocktail-basics-techniques#doublestr... title="Cocktail Techniques: Fine-Straining">Fine strain into a chilled ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with the lemon wheel.

