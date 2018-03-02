Bizzy Izzy 
Savanna Sturkie
Serves : 1 cocktail
Tom Bullock
April 2018

Oloroso sherry has been used in cocktails since before Prohibition, its sweetness and body a great match for aged spirits like bourbon. Tom Bullock uses both in the Bizzy Izzy, a cocktail from the classic 1917 book The Ideal Bartender.    Slideshow: More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 ounces oloroso sherry, such as Bodega Grant “La Garrocha” or Lustau
  • 1 ounce 100-proof bourbon, such as Old Forester Signature
  • 1/2 ounce Demerara Syrup (2 parts raw demerara sugar to 1 part hot water, dissolved)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh pineapple juice
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 3 ounces soda water
  • Maraschino cherry and pineapple frond (optional), for garnish

How to Make It

Combine sherry, bourbon, Syrup, pineapple, and lemon juice in a shaker. Shake vigorously to combine, and then strain into a collins glass filled with ice cubes. Top with soda water, and garnish with cherry and pineapple frond, if using.

