Oloroso sherry has been used in cocktails since before Prohibition, its sweetness and body a great match for aged spirits like bourbon. Tom Bullock uses both in the Bizzy Izzy, a cocktail from the classic 1917 book The Ideal Bartender. Slideshow: More Bourbon Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Combine sherry, bourbon, Syrup, pineapple, and lemon juice in a shaker. Shake vigorously to combine, and then strain into a collins glass filled with ice cubes. Top with soda water, and garnish with cherry and pineapple frond, if using.
