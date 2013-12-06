Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce
Cocoa powder gives this luscious sauce its bittersweet edge. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 3 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder, preferably Dutch process
  • 4 ounces semisweet chocolate, finely chopped
  • 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step

In a small saucepan, bring the heavy cream to a simmer. Whisk in the cocoa powder until smooth. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and let stand until melted. Whisk in the vanilla extract and serve the sauce warm.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Rewarm over low heat, stirring frequently.

