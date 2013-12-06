Bittersweet Chocolate Sauce

Cocoa powder gives this luscious sauce its bittersweet edge. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a small saucepan, bring the heavy cream to a simmer. Whisk in the cocoa powder until smooth. Remove from the heat, add the chocolate and let stand until melted. Whisk in the vanilla extract and serve the sauce warm.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Rewarm over low heat, stirring frequently.
