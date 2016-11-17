Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan Pie
Serves : One 9-inch pie
Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups chopped pecans
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream
  • 4 ounces bittersweet chocolate (we use 70%), chopped into 1/4-inch pieces
  • 3/4 cup packed brown sugar
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
  • 1 cup dark corn syrup
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 2 teaspoons cider vinegar
  • 4 large eggs
  • One par-baked All-Butter Crust for a 9-inch single-crust pie, (see Note)

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and position a rack in the center of the oven. Spread the pecans on a rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally; let cool. Reduce the oven to 325°.

Step 2    

To make the ganache layer, bring the heavy cream just to a boil over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Remove from the heat and pour in the chocolate pieces. Swirl the cream around to distribute and cover the chocolate; let sit for 5 minutes. Whisk gently until smooth. Scrape the ganache into the cooled pie shell and spread evenly over the bottom. Place the shell in the freezer to set the ganache while making the filling.

Step 3    

In a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, ginger, salt, and melted butter. Add the corn syrup, vanilla, and cider vinegar and whisk to combine. Add the eggs one at a time, blending well after each addition. Stir in the cooled pecans.

Step 4    

Place the ganache-coated pie shell on a rimmed baking sheet and pour in the filling. Bake on the middle rack of the oven for about 55 minutes, rotating 180 degrees when the edges start to set, 30 to 35 minutes through baking. The pie is finished when the edges are set and puffed slightly and the center is slightly firm to the touch but still has some give (like gelatin). Allow to cool completely on a wire rack, 2 to 3 hours. Serve slightly warm or at room temperature.

Make Ahead

The pie will keep refrigerated for 3 days or at room temperature for 2 days.

Notes

All-Butter Pie Crust

