Bittersweet Chocolate Pecan Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350° and position a rack in the center of the oven. Spread the pecans on a rimmed baking sheet and toast in the oven for 10 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally; let cool. Reduce the oven to 325°.

Step 2 To make the ganache layer, bring the heavy cream just to a boil over medium heat in a heavy-bottomed saucepan. Remove from the heat and pour in the chocolate pieces. Swirl the cream around to distribute and cover the chocolate; let sit for 5 minutes. Whisk gently until smooth. Scrape the ganache into the cooled pie shell and spread evenly over the bottom. Place the shell in the freezer to set the ganache while making the filling.

Step 3 In a large bowl, whisk together the brown sugar, ginger, salt, and melted butter. Add the corn syrup, vanilla, and cider vinegar and whisk to combine. Add the eggs one at a time, blending well after each addition. Stir in the cooled pecans.