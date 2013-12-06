Bittersweet Black and White Shake

A vanilla shake is easily made by omitting the syrup from the richly flavored chocolatey version. For a fruity strawberry shake, see the variation. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1 Variation
Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Stir and pour into 2 tall glasses.
Step 2 Variation
Puree 10 ounces of thawed frozen strawberries in light syrup with 2 tablespoons superfine sugar, then strain. Blend 1/2 cup of the puree with the ice cream, milk and vanilla to make 2 shakes.
