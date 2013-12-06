Bittersweet Black and White Shake
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : Makes 2 large shakes
Grace Parisi
April 1996

A vanilla shake is easily made by omitting the syrup from the richly flavored chocolatey version. For a fruity strawberry shake, see the variation. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 pint vanilla ice cream, softened
  • 1/4 cup milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1/4 cup Chocolate Syrup

How to Make It

Step 1    Variation

Combine all the ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Stir and pour into 2 tall glasses.

Step 2    Variation

Puree 10 ounces of thawed frozen strawberries in light syrup with 2 tablespoons superfine sugar, then strain. Blend 1/2 cup of the puree with the ice cream, milk and vanilla to make 2 shakes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up