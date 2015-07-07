Bitter Scotsman
Meghan Eastman

“I thought a lot about the nuances of mole for this drink,” says San Diego bartender Meghan Eastman. She combines sweetness and spice with a  hint of smoke in this drink, echoing the flavors of the robust Mexican sauce. Slideshow: Whiskey Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

  • 2 ounces blended Scotch, such as Chivas Regal
  • 3/4 ounce orgeat (almond-flavored syrup)
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Campari
  • Ice
  • 1 lemon wheel and a pinch of ground cinnamon, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, orgeat, lemon juice and Campari. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with the lemon wheel and cinnamon.

