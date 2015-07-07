Bitter Scotsman

© Lucas Allen
“I thought a lot about the nuances of mole for this drink,” says San Diego bartender Meghan Eastman. She combines sweetness and spice with a
hint of smoke in this drink, echoing the flavors of the robust Mexican sauce.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
In a cocktail shaker, combine the Scotch, orgeat, lemon juice and Campari. Fill the shaker with ice and shake well. Strain into a chilled, ice-filled rocks glass and garnish with the lemon wheel and cinnamon.
