Bitter Greens with Soft-Boiled Eggs 

The key to enjoying greens like radicchio and escarole in their raw state is to temper their bracingly bitter edge with the rich, the citrusy, and the sweet. The creamy golden yolks of soft-boiled eggs and a zesty vinaigrette bring everything together here. For crunch, batons of toasted sourdough (think chic croutons) are ideal for dipping in the egg. Slideshow: More Escarole Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Toss together bread sticks and 1 tablespoon olive oil on a large rimmed baking sheet, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Bake in preheated oven until golden and just crisp, about 10 minutes. Let cool.
Meanwhile, bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Using a slotted spoon, carefully lower eggs into boiling water, and cook for exactly 7 minutes. Plunge eggs into a bowl of ice water; let stand until cool. Drain well. Carefully peel and halve eggs.
Whisk together lemon juice, honey, and remaining 1/4 cup olive oil in a large bowl, and season to taste with salt and pepper. Add escarole, radicchio, and parsley, and toss well to coat. Season to taste with salt and pepper, and toss again. Transfer to 4 plates or a platter, and arrange eggs and bread sticks on top. Generously dust the salad with pimentón, and serve immediately.
