Bitter Greens Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Andrew Zimmern
January 2018

TV chef Andrew Zimmern was inspired to create this dish by the mention of a “spirited salad” in Fergus Henderson’s first book, Nose to Tail Eating. Here, Zimmern tosses peppery leaves with a mustard–cider vinegar dressing tamed with cream and hazelnut oil.  Slideshow: More Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons Dijon mustard 
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar 
  • 2 tablespoons hazelnut or extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons minced chives 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 5 ounces mixed bitter baby greens, such as frisée, watercress, and arugula (about 5 cups) 

How to Make It

Step

In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the vinegar. In a slow, steady stream, whisk in both oils until emulsified. Whisk in the cream and chives, and season with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, toss the greens with enough dressing to coat. Serve immediately. 

Make Ahead

The vinaigrette can be chilled for up to 1 week.

