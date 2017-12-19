Bitter Greens Salad with Dijon Vinaigrette 

Christopher Testani
TV chef Andrew Zimmern was inspired to create this dish by the mention of a “spirited salad” in Fergus Henderson’s first book, Nose to Tail Eating. Here, Zimmern tosses peppery leaves with a mustard–cider vinegar dressing tamed with cream and hazelnut oil. Slideshow: More Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step
In a small bowl, whisk the mustard with the vinegar. In a slow, steady stream, whisk in both oils until emulsified. Whisk in the cream and chives, and season with salt and pepper. In a medium bowl, toss the greens with enough dressing to coat. Serve immediately.
Make Ahead
The vinaigrette can be chilled for up to 1 week.
