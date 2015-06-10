Bitches' Brew

Bartender Gui Jaroschy revamps the old-school tiki drink Scorpion Bowl with fresh watermelon juice. He serves the punch in the watermelon rind, allowing guests to drink directly from bendy straws inserted around the rim. “It’s the perfect shared cocktail for an intimate group of friends,” he says.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Using a large knife, slice off the top quarter of the watermelon lengthwise. Using an ice cream scoop, remove the watermelon and reserve, leaving a thin layer of the pink flesh in the watermelon bowl.
Juice (or puree in a blender and strain) the reserved watermelon. Add 20 ounces of the watermelon juice to the watermelon bowl (reserve the rest for another use). Add the rums, lime juice, Don’s Spices, Velvet Falernum and bitters. Stir well and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.
Fill the watermelon bowl with ice, then garnish with the star fruit and smacked mint. To serve, insert cocktail umbrellas into the watermelon rind. Insert straws through the watermelon rim and into the punch and drink directly from the bowl.
Notes
Don's Spices #2 is a spiced syrup; it's available from bgreynolds.com.
