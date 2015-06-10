Bitches' Brew

How to Make It

Step 1 Using a large knife, slice off the top quarter of the watermelon lengthwise. Using an ice cream scoop, remove the watermelon and reserve, leaving a thin layer of the pink flesh in the watermelon bowl.

Step 2 Juice (or puree in a blender and strain) the reserved watermelon. Add 20 ounces of the watermelon juice to the watermelon bowl (reserve the rest for another use). Add the rums, lime juice, Don’s Spices, Velvet Falernum and bitters. Stir well and refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours.