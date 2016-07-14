Biscuit Breakfast Sandwiches with Peach-Ginger Jam

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the peach jam Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Fill a bowl with ice water. Using a sharp paring knife, mark an X on the bottom of each peach. Add the peaches to the saucepan and blanch until the skins start to peel away, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer to the ice bath and let cool completely. Peel, pit and thinly slice the peaches. Wipe out the saucepan.

Step 2 Add the sugar, lemon juice, butter, ginger and 1/3 cup of water to the saucepan and simmer over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved, about 5 minutes. Stir in the pectin and peaches and bring to a boil. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the peaches begin to soften, about 2 minutes. Transfer the jam to a heatproof jar and let cool completely at room temperature. Cover and refrigerate.

Step 3 Make the biscuits Preheat the oven to 350° and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. In a large bowl, whisk the 2 1/2 cups of flour with the sugar, baking powder and salt. Scatter the cubed butter and lard over the dry ingredients and pinch the fat into the flour with your fingers until the mixture resembles very coarse crumbs, with some pieces the size of small peas. Stir in the buttermilk until a shaggy dough forms.

Step 4 Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and knead gently until it just comes together. Pat into a 1-inch-thick round. Using a 3-inch biscuit cutter, stamp out 3 biscuits. Gather the scraps and cut out one more biscuit. Arrange the 4 biscuits about 2 inches apart on the prepared baking sheet and brush the tops with the beaten egg. Bake for about 40 minutes, until golden brown. Transfer to a rack and let cool.