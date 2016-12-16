Biscochitos

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°. In the bowl of a standing mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the lard with 1 1/2 cups of the sugar at medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the eggs and anise extract.

Step 2 In a large bowl, whisk the flour with the baking powder and salt. Add the lard mixture and knead gently until a dough forms.

Step 3 On a lightly floured surface, using a floured rolling pin, roll out half of the dough 1/4 inch thick. Using a 2-inch round cookie cutter, stamp out cookies as close together as possible. Working in batches, transfer them to ungreased baking sheets, spacing them 1/2 inch apart. Bake the cookies for 10 to 12 minutes, or until golden, rotating the baking sheets halfway through. Let the cookies cool slightly on the baking sheets.