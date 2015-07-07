The Birds and the Blossoms

For many people, flavored vodkas are tacky. Not for Chicago mixologist Jacyara de Oliveira. Here, she spikes vodka with fresh lemon verbena leaves (available at farmers’ markets and nurseries) to add a delicate floral-citrus flavor.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
In a chilled collins glass, combine the Lemon Verbena Vodka, vermouth, lemon juice and Honey Syrup. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the lemon balm sprig. Spritz the drink with the absinthe.
Lemon Verbana Vodka: In a jar, combine 8 ounces of vodka with 1 lightly packed cup fresh lemon verbana and shake vigorously; let stand for 24 hours. Pour the infused vodka through a fine-mesh strainer and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.
