The Birds and the Blossoms
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Jacyara de Oliveira

For many people, flavored vodkas are tacky. Not for Chicago mixologist Jacyara de Oliveira. Here, she spikes vodka with fresh lemon verbena leaves (available at farmers’ markets and nurseries) to add a delicate floral-citrus flavor. Slideshow: Vodka Cocktail Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Lemon Verbena Vodka (see Note)
  • 1 1/2 ounces white vermouth, such as Dolin blanc
  • 3/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Honey Syrup
  • Ice
  • 1 1/2 ounces chilled club soda
  • 1 lemon balm sprig, for garnish (optional)
  • 1/4 ounce absinthe, in an atomizer

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a chilled collins glass, combine the Lemon Verbena Vodka, vermouth, lemon juice and  Honey Syrup. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Stir in the club soda and garnish with the lemon balm sprig. Spritz the drink with the absinthe.

Step 2    

Lemon Verbana Vodka: In a jar, combine 8 ounces of vodka with 1 lightly packed cup fresh lemon verbana and shake vigorously; let stand for 24 hours. Pour the infused vodka through a fine-mesh strainer and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks.

