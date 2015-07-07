The Birds and the Bees
John deBary

“When I’m making mocktails, flavored syrups are my best friend,” John deBary says. He sweetens this ultra-refreshing, virgin take on The Birds and the Blossoms (made with lemon verbena–infused vodka) with a quick lemon verbena syrup. It has a lovely citrus-floral flavor that’s also fabulous in iced tea. 

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 ounces Lemon Verbena Syrup (see Note)
  • 1 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 ounce Honey Syrup
  • Ice
  • 4 ounces chilled tonic water
  • 1 lemon balm sprig, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step

In a chilled collins glass, combine the Lemon Verbena Syrup, lemon juice and Honey Syrup. Fill the glass with ice and stir well. Stir in the  tonic water and garnish with the lemon balm.

Notes

Lemon Verbena Syrup: In a small saucepan, boil 8 ounces of water. Remove from the heat and add 1/4 cup dried lemon verbena leaves. Cover and let steep for 5 minutes. Strain; discard the lemon verbena. Stir in 1/2 cup sugar until dissolved. Let cool, transfer to a jar and refrigerate for up to 3 weeks. Makes about 10 ounces.

 

