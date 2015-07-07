The Birds and the Bees

“When I’m making mocktails, flavored syrups are my best friend,” John deBary says. He sweetens this ultra-refreshing, virgin take on The Birds and the Blossoms (made with lemon verbena–infused vodka) with a quick lemon verbena syrup. It has a lovely citrus-floral flavor that’s also fabulous in iced tea.



Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015