Bilbro Family Sausage
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2 pounds
Justin Chapple
October 2017

This bulk sausage recipe comes from the Sonoma-based Bilbro family of winemakers. Red wine has been the key flavoring agent in the sausage for generations. Slideshow: More Sausage Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup dry red wineq
  • 6 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 2 pounds ground pork
  • 1 tablespoon kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons black pepper
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground allspice

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, mix the wine and garlic. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Step 2    

Strain the wine into a medium bowl; discard the garlic. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well.

Make Ahead

The sausage can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.

