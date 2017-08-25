Bilbro Family Sausage

This bulk sausage recipe comes from the Sonoma-based Bilbro family of winemakers. Red wine has been the key flavoring agent in the sausage for generations. Slideshow: More Sausage Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small bowl, mix the wine and garlic. Cover and refrigerate overnight.
Step 2
Strain the wine into a medium bowl; discard the garlic. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well.
Make Ahead
The sausage can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 5 days.
