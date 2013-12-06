Big White Chocolate, Almond and Cranberry Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the slivered almonds in a pie plate and toast for about 8 minutes, until fragrant. Let cool.

Step 2 In a medium bowl, whisk all three flours with the baking soda and salt. Add the white chocolate, cranberries and the cooled almonds and toss well.

Step 3 In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with both sugars at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Scrape down the side of the bowl. Beat in the whole eggs, egg yolks and vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients. Cover the mixing bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the dough until it is well chilled, at least 1 hour or overnight.