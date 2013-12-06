Big White Chocolate, Almond and Cranberry Cookies
© Petrina Tinslay
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 24 cookies
Joanne Chang
December 2013

Almond flour and toasted almonds give these crispy, chewy cookies doubly nutty flavor. Plus: Holiday Cookies

Ingredients

  • 1 cup slivered almonds
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup bread flour
  • 2/3 cup almond flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 14 ounces white chocolate, cut into small chunks (2 1/2 cups)
  • 1 1/4 cups dried cranberries
  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 3/4 cup light brown sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Spread the slivered almonds in a pie plate and toast for about 8 minutes, until fragrant. Let cool.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk all three flours with the baking soda and salt. Add the white chocolate, cranberries and the cooled almonds and toss well.

Step 3    

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the butter with both sugars at medium speed until light and fluffy, about 3 minutes. Scrape down the side of the bowl. Beat in the whole eggs, egg yolks and vanilla until incorporated, about 2 minutes. At low speed, beat in the dry ingredients. Cover the mixing bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate the dough until it is well chilled, at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 4    

Preheat the oven to 350° and line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Bake the cookies in two batches: Scoop 1/4-cup balls of the dough onto the baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart; lightly press them down with your palm. Bake in the upper and lower thirds of the oven for about 17 minutes, until the cookies are golden around the edges but slightly soft in the center; shift the baking sheets from top to bottom and front to back halfway through. Let the cookies cool slightly, then transfer them to a rack to cool completely. Repeat with the remaining dough.

