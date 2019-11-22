Big-Batch Rye Sours

Gregory DuPree
Hibiscus flowers, curaçao, and lemon juice bring bright and refreshing floral notes to this rye-based cocktail.
How to Make It
Step 1
Combine sugar, 1/4 cup boiling water, and hibiscus in a heatproof mug. Stir until sugar is dissolved; let stand until cooled. Cover and chill hibiscus syrup until ready to use.
Step 2
Combine rye, dry curaçao, lemon juice, and 1/2 cup hibiscus syrup in a pitcher. Add ice, and stir until ice is melted. Serve chilled; garnish with lemon peel strips.
Make Ahead
Batched drink may be made one day ahead; keep chilled until ready to serve.