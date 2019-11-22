Big-Batch Rye Sours
Gregory DuPree
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : 15
By Sother Teague

Hibiscus flowers, curaçao, and lemon juice bring bright and refreshing floral notes to this rye-based cocktail.

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1/4 cup boiling water
  • 1 tablespoon dried hibiscus flowers
  • 1 (750-milliliter) bottle 100-proof rye whiskey (such as Old Forester)
  • 2 cups dry curaçao
  • 1 1/2 cups fresh lemon juice
  • 4 cups ice
  • Lemon peel strips, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine sugar, 1/4 cup boiling water, and hibiscus in a heatproof mug. Stir until sugar is dissolved; let stand until cooled. Cover and chill hibiscus syrup until ready to use.

Step 2    

Combine rye, dry curaçao, lemon juice, and 1/2 cup hibiscus syrup in a pitcher. Add ice, and stir until ice is melted. Serve chilled; garnish with lemon peel strips.

Make Ahead

Batched drink may be made one day ahead; keep chilled until ready to serve.

