Big-Batch Bloody Marys

You know what’s easier than a bloody mary bar? Preparing a big-batch mary that’s so good, your guests don’t have to do any DIY work. This crowd-pleasing mix starts with the toned-down tomato kick of V8, then gets a double smack of heat from zippy horseradish and hot sauce. Regular pickle juice adds a puckery sweet-and-sour touch, but we really love the extra heat from a jar of spicy pickles (Wickles is our current brand crush). Be sure to let the mix sit for a least a couple hours to let the flavors meld and mingle. Pints of the bloody mary mix paired with bottles of vodka make stellar gifts.