Big-Batch Bloody Marys
Greg Dupree
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine

You know what’s easier than a bloody mary bar? Preparing a big-batch mary that’s so good, your guests don’t have to do any DIY work. This crowd-pleasing mix starts with the toned-down tomato kick of V8, then gets a double smack of heat from zippy horseradish and hot sauce. Regular pickle juice adds a puckery sweet-and-sour touch, but we really love the extra heat from a jar of spicy pickles (Wickles is our current brand crush). Be sure to let the mix sit for a least a couple hours to let the flavors meld and mingle. Pints of the bloody mary mix paired with bottles of vodka make stellar gifts.

Ingredients

  • 1 quart (32 ounces) vegetable juice (such as V8)
  • 3 tablespoons prepared horseradish
  • 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 3 tablespoons dill pickle juice
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon hot sauce (such as Frank’s RedHot Original)
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon celery salt
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper
  • 2 cups (16 ounces) vodka
  • Celery, green olives, fresh flat-leaf parsley, and lemon wedges

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together vegetable juice, horseradish, Worcestershire, pickle juice, lemon juice, hot sauce, kosher salt, celery salt, and black pepper in a large pitcher. Stir to combine; cover and chill at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.

Step 2    

To serve, add 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons bloody mary mixture to each of 8 pint glasses. Stir 1/4 cup vodka into each glass, and fill with ice. Garnish glasses with celery, olives, parsley, and lemon wedges. Serve immediately.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up