Big-Batch Bloody Marys

You know what’s easier than a bloody mary bar? Preparing a big-batch mary that’s so good, your guests don’t have to do any DIY work. This crowd-pleasing mix starts with the toned-down tomato kick of V8, then gets a double smack of heat from zippy horseradish and hot sauce. Regular pickle juice adds a puckery sweet-and-sour touch, but we really love the extra heat from a jar of spicy pickles (Wickles is our current brand crush). Be sure to let the mix sit for a least a couple hours to let the flavors meld and mingle. Pints of the bloody mary mix paired with bottles of vodka make stellar gifts.
How to Make It
Stir together vegetable juice, horseradish, Worcestershire, pickle juice, lemon juice, hot sauce, kosher salt, celery salt, and black pepper in a large pitcher. Stir to combine; cover and chill at least 2 hours or up to 24 hours.
To serve, add 1/2 cup plus 3 tablespoons bloody mary mixture to each of 8 pint glasses. Stir 1/4 cup vodka into each glass, and fill with ice. Garnish glasses with celery, olives, parsley, and lemon wedges. Serve immediately.