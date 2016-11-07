Bibi’s Coconut Cake 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the filling In a medium saucepan, simmer the milk with the granulated sugar, coconut extract and a pinch of salt over moderate heat, stirring, until the sugar is dissolved, 3 minutes.

Step 2 In a bowl, beat the egg yolks with the cornstarch. Gradually whisk 1/2 cup of the hot milk into the yolks. Scrape this mixture into the saucepan and cook over moderately high heat, whisking, until thickened, 5 minutes. Remove from the heat. Whisk in the shredded coconut and butter. Scrape into a bowl; let cool.

Step 3 In another medium bowl, whisk the cream until stiff. Fold the whipped cream into the cooled coconut filling. Press a piece of plastic directly on the surface and refrigerate until well chilled, about 1 hour.

Step 4 Meanwhile, make the cake Preheat the oven to 350°. Butter two 8-inch round cake pans and line them with parchment paper. Butter the paper and dust the pans with cake flour.

Step 5 In a medium bowl, whisk the cake flour, baking powder and salt. In another medium bowl, whisk the coconut milk with the whole milk and coconut extract. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the 2 sticks of butter with the granulated sugar at medium speed until fluffy, about 2 minutes. At medium-high speed, beat in the egg whites in 3 additions. At low speed, beat in half of the dry ingredients until nearly incorporated. Beat in the wet ingredients, then beat in the remaining dry ingredients until just incorporated; scrape down the side of the bowl as needed.

Step 6 Pour the batter into the prepared pans and bake for 40 to 45 minutes, until the cakes are golden and springy. Transfer the cakes to a rack to cool for 15 minutes, then turn them out onto the rack, peel off the parchment and let cool completely, about 45 minutes.

Step 7 Make the frosting In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle, beat the cream cheese with the butter until smooth. At low speed, beat in the confectioners’ sugar, 1 tablespoon of the milk and the coconut extract until just incorporated, then beat at medium speed until light and smooth, 1 to 2 minutes; add another tablespoon of milk if the frosting is too thick.