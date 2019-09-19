Beurre Blanc
Cedric Angeles
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8 to 12
By Catherine Bossé and Gérard Bossé
October 2019

Beurre blanc traditionally accompanies white fish, like pike or bass, but is equally delicious on steamed vegetables like asparagus or cauliflower. The heat from the stove and the action of whisking help create a stable emulsion and a creamy sauce. Keep the heat low to keep the sauce from breaking.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup dry white wine (such as Savennières)
  • 1/2 cup white wine vinegar
  • 1 large shallot, finely chopped
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 3 cups cold unsalted butter (1 1/2 pounds), cubed
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Cook wine, vinegar, shallot, and 2 tablespoons water in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until liquid reduces to 2 to 3 tablespoons, about 12 minutes.

Step 2    

Reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in butter, a few tablespoons at a time, until sauce coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat, stir in salt, and serve.

Make Ahead

Prepare the beurre blanc up to 30 minutes ahead, and keep warm.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement