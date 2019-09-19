Cedric Angeles
Beurre blanc traditionally accompanies white fish, like pike or bass, but is equally delicious on steamed vegetables like asparagus or cauliflower. The heat from the stove and the action of whisking help create a stable emulsion and a creamy sauce. Keep the heat low to keep the sauce from breaking.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook wine, vinegar, shallot, and 2 tablespoons water in a large skillet over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until liquid reduces to 2 to 3 tablespoons, about 12 minutes.
Step 2
Reduce heat to low. Gradually whisk in butter, a few tablespoons at a time, until sauce coats the back of a spoon. Remove from heat, stir in salt, and serve.
Make Ahead
Prepare the beurre blanc up to 30 minutes ahead, and keep warm.