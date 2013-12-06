Bin 54 • Chapel Hill, NC Although a recipe for Between the Sheets appeared in 1930's The Savoy Cocktail Book, Prohibition-era bartender Johnny Brooks claims authorship of the recipe in his 1954 book, My 35 Years Behind Bars. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the lemon twist. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with the lemon twist.
