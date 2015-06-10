The Better Avenue
Beet juice adds tons of earthy flavor to this savory pitcher drink. Sean Woods rims the serving glasses with fresh hops. The version here calls for intensely hoppy beer instead. Slideshow: More Pitcher Drinks

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 10 ounces gin
  • 8 ounces French dry vermouth, preferably Dolin
  • 4 ounces beet juice
  • 4 ounces fresh lemon juice
  • 4 ounces Simple Syrup
  • 2 dashes of celery bitters
  • Ice
  • 2 chilled 12-ounces bottles of hoppy beer, such as Dogfish Head 120 Minute IPA

How to Make It

Step

In a large pitcher, combine the gin, vermouth, beet juice, lemon juice, Simple Syrup and bitters. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Half-fill the pitcher with ice, add the beer and stir well. Strain into chilled coupes.

