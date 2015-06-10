The Better Avenue

Beet juice adds tons of earthy flavor to this savory pitcher drink. Sean Woods rims the serving glasses with fresh hops. The version here calls for intensely hoppy beer instead.
Slideshow: More Pitcher Drinks
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a large pitcher, combine the gin, vermouth, beet juice, lemon juice, Simple Syrup and bitters. Refrigerate until chilled, about 2 hours. Half-fill the pitcher with ice, add the beer and stir well. Strain into chilled coupes.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5