"Best of the Olive Bar" Pasta Salad
Greg Dupree
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine

This easy pasta salad comes together in just 15 minutes with help from the grocery store olive bar. Fresh oregano, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese bring bright flavor to this easy summer salad, perfect for weeknight dinners, pool parties, and backyard barbecues. Customize this recipe with whatever captures your imagination at the store—casarecce pasta, stuffed olives, stemmed caperberries, pickled garlic—the possibilities are nearly endless.

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup red wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons fresh oregano leaves, chopped
  • 4 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 teaspoons lemon zest plus 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon)
  • 2 medium garlic cloves, grated on a Microplane grater
  • 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 12 ounces orecchiette pasta, cooked according to package directions
  • 1 cup cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, torn
  • 7 ounces feta cheese, cubed
  • 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, sliced
  • 1/2 cup Castelvetrano olives, pitted
  • 1/2 cup kalamata olives, pitted
  • 2 tablespoons drained capers

How to Make It

Step 1    

Whisk together vinegar, oregano, mustard, lemon zest and juice, garlic, and black pepper in a large bowl. Add olive oil in a slow, steady stream, whisking constantly, until smooth.

Step 2    

Add cooked pasta, cherry tomatoes, basil, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and capers, and toss gently to combine. Serve at room temperature or chilled.

