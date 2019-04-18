"Best of the Olive Bar" Pasta Salad

This easy pasta salad comes together in just 15 minutes with help from the grocery store olive bar. Fresh oregano, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese bring bright flavor to this easy summer salad, perfect for weeknight dinners, pool parties, and backyard barbecues. Customize this recipe with whatever captures your imagination at the store—casarecce pasta, stuffed olives, stemmed caperberries, pickled garlic—the possibilities are nearly endless.