"Best of the Olive Bar" Pasta Salad

This easy pasta salad comes together in just 15 minutes with help from the grocery store olive bar. Fresh oregano, cherry tomatoes, and feta cheese bring bright flavor to this easy summer salad, perfect for weeknight dinners, pool parties, and backyard barbecues. Customize this recipe with whatever captures your imagination at the store—casarecce pasta, stuffed olives, stemmed caperberries, pickled garlic—the possibilities are nearly endless.
How to Make It
Whisk together vinegar, oregano, mustard, lemon zest and juice, garlic, and black pepper in a large bowl. Add olive oil in a slow, steady stream, whisking constantly, until smooth.
Add cooked pasta, cherry tomatoes, basil, feta, sun-dried tomatoes, olives, and capers, and toss gently to combine. Serve at room temperature or chilled.